Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

DSM opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

