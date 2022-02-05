Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.