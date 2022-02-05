Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,499 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

