Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGO. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Largo Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 89,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $532.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

