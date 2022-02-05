Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Announces Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 3,131,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

