Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LANC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,874. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

