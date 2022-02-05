Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.49 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

