Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.49 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.