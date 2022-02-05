Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.37

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.37 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.76 ($0.21). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.21), with a volume of 991,935 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

