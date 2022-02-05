Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.