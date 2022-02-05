Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

