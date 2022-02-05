Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 222.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

