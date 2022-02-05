Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.