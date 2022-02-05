KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.41

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.41 and traded as high as C$10.59. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 8,507 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KPT shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.41.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. Equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

