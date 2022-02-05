Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

