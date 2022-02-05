Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

