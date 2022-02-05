Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

KHTRF remained flat at $$4.36 during trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.