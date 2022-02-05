Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,259.49 and approximately $6.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.