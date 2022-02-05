Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Hits $84.13 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Klever has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $84.13 million and approximately $752,043.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.33 or 0.07237734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.60 or 1.00058942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

