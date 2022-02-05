KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $377.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.52. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

