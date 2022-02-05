Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

KL stock opened at C$48.75 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$58.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$839.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

