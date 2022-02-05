Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

