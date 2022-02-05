Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

KBAL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

