Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 48,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

