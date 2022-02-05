Kimball Electronics (KE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

