KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

