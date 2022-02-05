Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kemper by 520.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

