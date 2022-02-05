KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

