KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

