KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $2,480,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF opened at $115.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,924.33 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $185.44.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.