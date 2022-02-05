KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

