KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

MA opened at $382.20 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

