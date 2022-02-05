KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.70 and a 200-day moving average of $416.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.