KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Natixis bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 194,375 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

