Kava Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Kava has a market cap of $541.02 million and approximately $63.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00008758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00186143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00371890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 149,443,431 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

