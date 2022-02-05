Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KPCPY stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

