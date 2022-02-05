Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
KPCPY stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $19.85.
About Kasikornbank Public
