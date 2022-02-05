Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $61.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $139.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.55 million to $188.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.32 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

