Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

