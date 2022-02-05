Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,110 shares of company stock worth $936,598. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

