Jump Financial LLC Sells 15,292 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AOSL opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

