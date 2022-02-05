Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

