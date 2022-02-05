Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $78.51.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

