Jump Financial LLC Invests $507,000 in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,443,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $518,333. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $406.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

