Jump Financial LLC Invests $477,000 in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PING. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

