Jump Financial LLC Invests $445,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,039,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

