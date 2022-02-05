Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $52.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $53.20 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $168.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $169.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.37 million, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $200.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

JMIA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 5,343,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

