Julian Inclan Purchases 6,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.