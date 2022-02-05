Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $180.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

