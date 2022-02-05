John Abbot Sells 4,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $24.46 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,563,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.