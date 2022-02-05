Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 238240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

