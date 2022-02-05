JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $43,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JBLU stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.